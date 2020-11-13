New Ohio unemployment claims rose 3% last week

Ohio's Department of Job and Family Services says initial claims for unemployment compensation continue to rise along with the state's number of coronavirus cases.
For the week ending November 7th, there were 21,868 Ohioans filed claims for unemployment. That is a 3% increase from the previous week and nearly 20% higher than October figures. The state also said another 261,000 people filed continuing unemployment claims last week, a figure considered a more reliable indicator of economic strength and one that has slowly decreased over the past few weeks.