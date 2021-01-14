New organization in Lima to expand youth's creative potential

A new program for the youth in Lima will virtually premiere their kickoff event tomorrow via live stream, but we were lucky to go behind the scenes of filming today to see what “Youth for Change” is all about.
“Youth for Change” is a new organization in Lima that emerged from the Heartland Image Foundation. Their mission is to uplift kids in the area and help them pursue their creative dreams in life.
Bringing in leaders and mentors from all around the area, the two-hour virtual stream event will aim to open the eyes of the kids watching.
The premiere and the live stream also coincides with Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr’s birthday, who they say is a great example of someone who pursued their dreams.
Dr. Willie Higgens, the MC of the event says, “It’s this mosaic of bringing all of us, regardless of our ethnicity, race, gender, orientation, or political affiliation. It’s this mosaic that we’re all part of the human race. The joy of celebrating us as human beings, I’m sure Dr. King is just smiling down on us.”
Discussion panels featured conversations about leadership and opportunities that are available to Lima’s youth. The stream will also feature artistic talent from area students who wanted to submit their work to the project. By combining the talent of the students' peers, and having leaders discuss their secrets to success, youth for change is hoping to inspire future generations.
Nick Kellis, who organized the live stream event says, “What we can do is introduce students to perhaps an artist that might inspire them to go deeper into the art, come take a class that will develop their skills and develop their passion for the arts in the spring ahead, and then also become leaders. It’s all project-oriented, so we want self-reliance out of these kids. This is the future.”
Youth for Change will have upcoming classes available to kids and are hoping to pair each kid with a mentor in the artistic field they are curious about. For more information, you can find the Heartland Image Foundation on Facebook.