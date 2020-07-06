New park director is first guest as Lima Rotary resumes in person meetings

The Lima Rotary Club has moved from virtual meetings back into the Veteran's Memorial Civic Center.
It's their first meeting in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began. And their first guest was the newly promoted Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park Director, Tyler Black. He previously served as deputy director. Black spoke about what the park district is working on this summer. Due to the pandemic, summer camps have moved virtual where children can pick up a camp kit and follow along online. They are also working on several projects like widening pathways, creating new park access points, and maintenance on playgrounds and shelter houses.
"Definitely big shoes to fill," Black said. "I don't have the or pretend to have the feet big enough to fill them yet, but we're going to continue off of Kevin's (Haver) vision and what he had for the park district. And we have a really great staff that's really committed to what we do and providing services to the people of Allen County."
The park district is working on advancing more trail opportunities and possibly a new park district office.