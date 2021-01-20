New plans for development and remodeling planned in Lima

Information on two new development plans were shared for the City of Lima.
During a media briefing event on Wednesday, plans were shared for two projects coming to the intersections of Spring and Main and Central and Market.
The first plan would see renovation to two buildings located on Spring Street. According to John Heaphy, CEO of Good Foods, the renovations are planned to bring new tenants/businesses to the local area.
In addition to the renovations on Spring Street, a parking lot will also be placed at the corner of Market and Union in order to better assist city workers parking closer to the municipal buildings, as they were previously having to park at the intersection of Spring and Main.
The project will see an addition of 47 parking spaces downtown.
Possession of the Spring and Main Parking lot will transfer to Heaphy, with the lot at the corner of Market and Union will transfer to the city, along with a financial contribution to redevelop the parking lot.
"There is so much private sector investment going on in downtown right now," said Heaphy. "This is just an example of how the private sector along with the cooperation of the public sector can make things happen together. I really feel that its not so much that I am asking for a favor, I'm presenting an opportunity to the city for development and new employment downtown."