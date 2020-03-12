New program to help you quit smoking

It’s a hard habit to break and thanks to a local grant it may have become a little easier for some people.

A new partnership with Mercy Health, Activate Allen County, Ohio Northern University and several other agencies in the area have introduced “Activate Change – Quit”. It is a 12-week program and is for any resident of the community who wants to quit smoking.

Clinical Pharmacist Linda Block with Mercy Health St. Rita’s says, “It’s going to be a program that involves some individual one on one counseling sessions with the pharmacist and a respiratory therapist and there is also some group sessions. So that will take place for the first 1st 6-weeks and the following 6-weeks will just be telephone follow-ups, telephones support for patients to ensure they are being successful with their quit.”

The program is at no cost. To find out more about the program call 419-996-5633 or visit activateallencounty.com.

 

