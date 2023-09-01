New protection available for infants against RSV

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - There will be new protection available for babies this fall against RSV, which is the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the United States.
Infectious disease specialists say the CDC is recommending the new immunization starting this fall for babies under 8 months of age to help prevent severe illness from RSV. A second dose is recommended for infants ages 8 to 19 months with compromised immune systems or chronic lung problems from prematurity or cystic fibrosis. According to the CDC, the immunization reduced the risk of hospitalizations and healthcare visits for RSV in infants by about 80%. This particular immunization is not a vaccine that provides lifelong protection against the respiratory virus, but it is effective for about six months.
"It is antibodies that basically gets you through the next six months and protects your infant for the six months. So that they can grow up and their immune systems can grow up. And by the time they come around for their second RSV season, they're old enough to handle it on their own," explained Dr. Frank Esper, Cleveland Clinic Children's.
Dr. Esper recommends parents with children who qualify for this new antibody shot to talk to their primary care provider for more information.