New signage coming to Shawnee roundabout

This summer, the Shawnee roundabout will be getting new signage to better direct drivers.

A $125,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation will cover most of the project. Allen County will use $12,500 from the engineer's budget. The money is funded by license plate fees and gasoline taxes. Upgraded pavement markings and overhead signage will be installed directing traffic into the correct lanes of the roundabout.

A recent study by an industry expert says the new signage would help eliminate the confusion of which lane to use. The daily traffic count for the roundabout is about 19,000 vehicles.

 

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.