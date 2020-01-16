A long-time Lima business is getting a makeover.

New updated look coming to Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken

The outside may look the same, but in few more weeks, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Bellefontaine Avenue will have a whole new look inside. Renovations are underway to give the inside of the restaurant an updated look, but including some classic elements, like replica menus of when they first opened. When the project is complete, Lee's feel this is a great way to thank their loyal customers.

"The reality is this community has supported us for fifty-some years. The original store, Harold's Takeout, on Allentown now, it's 120 stores strong now. I mean that's all because the people of Lima and the surrounding communities, so it's time to give them a place to be proud of to come and sit down to eat, and you know, without them, there would be no us," said Scott Gray, president of Lima Lee's restaurants

The drive-thru and the carryout counter remain open to serve hungry customers, and the Allentown restaurant will get it's facelift next year.

