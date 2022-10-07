Voting Generic

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Secretary of State wants to remind Ohioans that the deadline to register to vote in the November general election is next week.

If you have moved, just turned 18, or just haven't registered you have until Tuesday, October 11th to do so. You can register online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/ or stop by your board of elections. They will be open until 9 p.m. on the 11th to assist anyone wanting to register. Early voting starts on Wednesday, October 12th and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose encourages voters to take advantage of the options available to cast their ballot.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.