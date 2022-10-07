LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Secretary of State wants to remind Ohioans that the deadline to register to vote in the November general election is next week.
If you have moved, just turned 18, or just haven't registered you have until Tuesday, October 11th to do so. You can register online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/ or stop by your board of elections. They will be open until 9 p.m. on the 11th to assist anyone wanting to register. Early voting starts on Wednesday, October 12th and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose encourages voters to take advantage of the options available to cast their ballot.
"There's three good ways to vote in Ohio. Early, absentee, in person, they're all secure. It's just a matter of choosing which one is most convenient or fits into your lifestyle the best. The other reminder is this, it takes 50,000 people at close to 4,000 polling locations to run on election day. So we are actively recruiting for poll workers. Every county board of elections needs them," commented Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State.
You can sign up to be a poll worker at https://pollworkertracker.ohiosos.gov/signup. The board of elections will train you and you will get paid for your time. LaRose says it's a great way to learn how elections really work.
