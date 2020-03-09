NFL player talks Superbowl and teamwork at Lima Rotary

The Lima Rotary club had a special visitor this week, San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman player Mike Person. Person was the guest speaker at Monday's meeting. His wife Kelly Schepp is a Lima native and graduate of Bath High School. Person's main message was to believe in yourself and lean on the support around you.
Person shared the challenges he's faced during his NFL career like being cut from three different teams that went on to make the Superbowl. He joked with the group that releasing him seemed to be the ticket to making it to the big stage this year.
“It was a great great experience to be able to go there for the Superbowl,” says Person. “But it was a long road for us not just for myself but for my family and you never know what obstacles are going to be presented to you so it’s just about learning how to deal with those.”
Person also answered questions about teamwork and character building.