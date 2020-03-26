Nice weather motivates yoga in the park while still practicing social distancing

A few people headed for Faurot Park on Thursday to take advantage of the nice weather.
Paula Johnson organized a small group yoga session at the Rotary Amphitheater. Everyone practiced proper social distancing staying at least 6 feet apart. With the parks remaining open, Johnson said they all just needed some fresh air, sunshine, and exercise. She said their one-hour session gives them a chance to get out for some interaction while still following all the rules in place.
"I think everybody is stressed a little bit," Johnson said, the yoga instructor. "Everybody's worried a little bit. Even if they don't think they are, I think they are. So I think this will be a nice time to just try and exercise, breath, relax a little bit. Remember that life is still beautiful."
If you like to join Johnson for the next session, she said they will be out at the same place at noon on the next nice and sunny day.