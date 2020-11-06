Niswonger Annex to enhance performing arts experience when live entertainment returns

Vision, resilience, and sustainability is what the newest addition to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will represent. The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation broke ground Friday on the Niswonger Annex. The new building will extend off the south end of the current performing arts center.
What we can expect inside will be two new dressing rooms, an office for production managers, a multipurpose room, and a laundry facility.
"We believe that they will feel the change from what they receive from stage," said Tafi Stober, executive director of Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation. "The artist will be more comfortable. Our staff will be more comfortable. So that makes for a much better day of show."
The project was funded through donations and state grants. Construction will begin next week. Although no shows are currently going on, the hope is the annex will enhance shows to draw those people in who have come from Lima, Fort Wayne, and Michigan.
"We always talk about quality of life and small town Ohio," Craig Riedel said, republican state representative of Ohio's 82 District. "And how do we bring our kids back home and give them reason to want to live in Van Wert or wherever that small town is. A facility like this is just one of those things that gives those young folks a reason to come home and to want to raise their families here."
The pandemic delayed the project a bit. But Stober says the timing is ok because the project can go on without interrupting any productions.
Staff for the center has been furloughed, but they anxiously await the green light to have more than 15 percent capacity and new productions again.
"We’re resilient and we’re going to push through," said Stober. "There will be a time we’ll return. We hope sooner than later, but none of us know what that timeline like. But I do know one thing. We are positive about the future and we know we’ll return."
The project is expected to be done in July 2021.