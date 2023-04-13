No amount of alcohol is good for heart says World Heart Foundation report

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - April is National Alcohol Awareness Month and for years, there have been claims that alcohol like red wine can be good for your heart, but the World Heart Federation says otherwise. In a policy brief, they announced that no amount of alcohol is safe.
According to the federation, in 2019, nearly 2.4 million deaths were attributed to alcohol, accounting for 4.3% of all deaths globally. In addition, alcohol has been linked to a variety of diseases and cancer. Some cardiologists agree with the federation's stance and say it's clear from all the new research that alcohol isn't beneficial. However, if someone does want to drink – moderation is key. But that can be a slippery slope. The federation also made several recommendations to help reduce alcohol consumption and is now calling on governments for more advocacy.
"I do think we need to communicate clearly to the public that alcohol is not beneficial, that a little bit of alcohol is probably not harmful, but don't expect benefits," stated Dr. Steven Nissen, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Nissen says if you're concerned about how much alcohol you're drinking on a regular basis, it's important to reach out for help.