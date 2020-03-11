No cancellation here, annual Home and Garden Show will go on as planned

Despite many cancellations due to the spread of coronavirus, you can still expect the tradition of the Lima Noon Optimist Home and Garden Show.
The show will go on at the Allen County Fair Friday through Sunday. With no reported cases in our area, a co-chair person has said they feel comfortable going forward and are taking precautions. Over 117 vendors will be in attendance ranging from golf carts to home improvement. The 72nd Home and Garden Show will feature food booths this year. A number of prizes are up for grabs and proceeds go right back into the community.
"This supports all the programs that the Lima Noon Optimist has on their agenda, such as the Lima Youth Orchestra and the Safety City Program," said Susan Fantz, co-chair of the Home and Garden Show." "We have a lot to support and it's really important that we have a successful Home Show to keep it up."
This year there will also be an indoor classic car show that will go on throughout the entire weekend.
"I talked to the guys that did that before, they said, 'Andy we used to have indoor car shows,'" said Any Maravola, the car show organizer. "So, they said it's nice to have one and it's generating a lot of interest. It's a precursor to our car show and we'll be able to get stuff up for our car show."
To take part in the car show, Maravola said they will have a spot for anyone that would like they just need to bring their car to the fairgrounds on Thursday.