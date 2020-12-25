The Ohio Department of Health is taking the Christmas holiday off. They say any numbers reported Friday will be included with the numbers they will have on Saturday. The daily average of new cases this week is 7,844 which is down from the average of 8,710 hundred last week. December has been the deadliest month for Ohio during the pandemic with a total of two thousand 27 deaths reported so far this month. Which is over two times the number of deaths reported in November? The second deadliest month for COVID-19 was May with 1,180 deaths.