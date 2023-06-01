No injuries reported in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cable and Elida

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A car crash occurred earlier Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Cable and Elida Road.

No injuries reported in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cable and Elida

At approximately noon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a white Honda Accord and a green Ford Focus. The impact caused the Ford Focus to collide with a Subaru Outback. The accident occurred directly in front of Milano Cafe. All drivers and passengers involved were unharmed.

While the Ford Focus sustained significant damage, it was not considered a total loss. The other two vehicles involved had minor scratches and dents. Following evidence collection, all three vehicles were able to be driven to a nearby parking lot.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.