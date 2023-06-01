No injuries reported in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cable and Elida

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A car crash occurred earlier Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Cable and Elida Road.
At approximately noon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a white Honda Accord and a green Ford Focus. The impact caused the Ford Focus to collide with a Subaru Outback. The accident occurred directly in front of Milano Cafe. All drivers and passengers involved were unharmed.
While the Ford Focus sustained significant damage, it was not considered a total loss. The other two vehicles involved had minor scratches and dents. Following evidence collection, all three vehicles were able to be driven to a nearby parking lot.