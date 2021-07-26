No mandates from Ohio Department of Health in back-to-school COVID prevention

We are less than a month away from the start of a new school year for most of our area, but what that will look like with the continuance of COVID-19?
The Ohio Department of Health met this morning to discuss updates about virus protection in schools. Although there were no mandates, three layers of protection were advised. They include having a COVID-19 vaccine in all staff and eligible students, mask wearing by unvaccinated individuals, and additional health measures, such as proper ventilation and regular disinfecting.
In addition, Ohio has seen the number of other routine shots dropping. However, health officials say parents do not need to pick and choose between a COVID-19 shot and other child immunizations.
"We now have clear guidance that it is acceptable to offer the COVID-19 vaccine along with some of our other important pediatric vaccines," explains the Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Office, Bruce Vanderhoff, MD. "So, that's very important because it eliminates the concern about having to make judgements about which one is going to be the most important for my child."
Dr. Vanderhoff says a full description on back to school guidance will be posted by Tuesday on coronavirus.ohio.gov.