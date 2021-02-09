No new vaccine appointments at Auglaize County Health Department

Lower distribution numbers of the COVID-19 vaccine are beginning to take effect, as one local health department has had to start turning away new recipients.
The Auglaize County Health Department says they have only been receiving about 100 doses each week in recent shipments. The three other providers in the county have had around the same as well. Because of this, next week’s vaccine from the health department will go entirely to those receiving their second dose, and none to new recipients.
Oliver Fisher, the Auglaize County Health Commissioner says while they won’t have any first-time appointments the week of February 15, those eligible may have other options.
“If you’re still interested in finding a vaccine appointment, please try contacting the other providers either in our county or you can look outside of the county if you’re willing to travel," Fisher explains. "It’s very understandable people are getting frustrated with wanting to get the vaccine. But, they need to understand that with these small allocations, amounts, it’s going to take a while for us to get that vaccine out.”
The state says only around 700 out of the 2,200 vaccine providers in Ohio are able to administer doses at this time. To see the full list, visit auglaizehealth.org or coronavirus.ohio.gov.