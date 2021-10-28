"No School Day" at Lima YMCA

It’s Fall Break for Lima City School kids and the YMCA has fun-filled days of activities planned while the kids are out of school.
The Lima YMCA holds their "No School Day" fun day to give the kids something to do on their short holiday. Pool time is just one of the activities planned, but they also have gym time, arts and crafts, and even play video games. The program runs all day, so instead of a six-hour school day, kids are playing all day instead.
Devaki Ganesh, the youth and teen director at the Lima YMCA says, “Now that we have a program like this, they get to come out here and just have fun the whole day. It’s for seven hours I get to be with the kids. I think it’s pretty cool, it’s a great activity for them to just have fun with friends.”
The YMCA will be holding more "No School Day" programs Friday, November 1st., and through the Thanksgiving break. For more information on how to register your kid, head to https://limaymca.net/noschooldays/.