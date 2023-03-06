Nominations are due April 1st for Allen County Agricultural Society Hall of Fame

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Agricultural Society Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for the class of 2023.
Any person who has made a contribution to the group or the fair is eligible to be nominated by a member of the Ag society or the "Old Timer Committee". To nominate someone, a form is available at the Allen County Fair administration office. A resume listing the nominee's contributions is also needed.
"All forms that have been turned in will be reviewed by a committee within the senior fair board of the ag society, and then that committee will make its recommendations to the board of which inductees they feel should be deserving of this award for this year. Then the entire senior fair board votes on that, and I believe there needs to be a minimum of 14 out of the 18 votes in order for the person to get inducted," explained Troy Elwer, promotions & operations manager of the Allen County Fairgrounds.
Nominations are due April 1st. A nominee will stay active for 5 years and then can be nominated again.