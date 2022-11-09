Nominations sought for LACNIP's Good Neighbor Awards

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Do you know someone that always goes above and beyond to help their neighbor or their community? If so, it's time to give them a shout-out.
The Lima-Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership is seeking nominations for their Good Neighbor Awards. There are 3 categories of individuals, groups, and businesses to be recognized. LACNIP wants to say thank you to people who improve their community in any way from helping a neighbor to participating in a larger project that improves the neighborhood. Nominations are also open for the Shirley Daley Leadership Award for those who encourage collaboration, diversity, and promote a positive image for Lima - Allen County. Organizers say that acknowledging these people can be the spark for others to get involved.
"So, for them to pick an individual and be like we want to say thank you to this person specifically is a way I get to then meet them and kind of hear their story of why they do it and why they give back to Lima and then that's also another opportunity for them to share their story so then that creates a domino effect and maybe inspire someone else to go out and do something for a neighbor or community," said Sydni Winkler, Lima Neighborhood Specialist.
Applications are available online at the City of Lima's website, at city hall, or at the LACNIP offices. The deadline is December 5th and awards will be given at the mayor's press conference on Wednesday 28th.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.