Nominations sought for LACNIP's Good Neighbor Awards

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Do you know someone that always goes above and beyond to help their neighbor or their community? If so, it's time to give them a shout-out.

The Lima-Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership is seeking nominations for their Good Neighbor Awards. There are 3 categories of individuals, groups, and businesses to be recognized. LACNIP wants to say thank you to people who improve their community in any way from helping a neighbor to participating in a larger project that improves the neighborhood. Nominations are also open for the Shirley Daley Leadership Award for those who encourage collaboration, diversity, and promote a positive image for Lima - Allen County. Organizers say that acknowledging these people can be the spark for others to get involved.

