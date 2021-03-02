Nominees sought for Agriculture Society Hall of Fame

The Allen County Agriculture Society is looking to add to their wall of honor for the “Allen County Fair Hall of Fame”.
Nomination forms are now available for 2021. The Allen County Agriculture Society is looking for individuals who have had an influence on the Allen County Fair over the years. The first class of inductees was back in 2000 and there are 31 people that have been honored since the inception.
Promotions and Operations Manager Chad Hughes adds, “So, the individuals that we are looking for are people that have had long-standing relationships with the fairgrounds, that have been involved with the fair. Judges, 4-H advisors, past directors any that have made a commitment to the community that has helped the fairgrounds grow and become the place we all know and love.”
Hall of Fame eligibility and voting procedures are available at the fairground’s administrative offices and on their website. Applications are due April 1st and inductees will be announced at the Allen County Fair kick-off dinner on August 12th.