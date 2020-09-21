Non-profits and youth organizations affected by COVID-19

The pandemic has affected everyone in one way or another, and non-profit and youth organizations are feeling the pressure as may fundraising efforts were put on hold because of COVID-19.
One of these is the Lima Symphony Orchestra, who have not been able to perform since March. Now with the governor imposing a 15% capacity rate for live music - meaning that concerts would only have around 250 people at the Civic Center - the symphony is relying on community support as they move forward.
"We have a two-page safety protocol, we have all sorts of new things that you’ll see on our brass and woodwinds instruments, especially covering bell covers, that kind of thing," said Elizabeth Brown-Ellis, Executive Director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. "We’re only going to have 40 musicians on stage, that’s our capacity at this point. We are definitely forecasting a deficit, and it’s devastating that musicians aren’t able to perform; that’s what we love to do, and so we need your support."
The first of two all-ability playgrounds has been built in the Lima area, and now money is being raised to build the second. The Marimor Legacy Foundation says that they have 95% of their $1.26 million project, but raising those funds has really only started picking up again recently.
"We’ve had several fundraisers that we’ve had to cancel, and now one is going to be done virtually, so we’ll see how that works out," said Esther Baldridge, president of the Marimor Legacy Foundation. "The priorities of the community, we have to respect those first - we have to feed people before we can give them a place to play."
And the Boy Scouts of the Black Swamp Area Council also saw many of their meetings and activities moved online.
They plan to hold a barbecue fundraiser Friday, September 26th, at their location on Robb Ave. They say that it's been a tricky time for their scouts as they not only missed school but in-person meetings as well.
"Just depending on the person I’m sure it was hard for a little bit, because it’s not the routine thing that they’re used to," said Sydni Winkler, district executive of the Black Swamp Area Council. "I definitely think that scouts was such a good outlet for them to forget about what was going on and to be focused on what they were doing, so it’s nice that we were the outlet for them to have a fun activity or something like that."