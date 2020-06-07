Non-profits of the year finalists doing God's work for Lima community

The mission for the church united pantry or "CUP" is simple, feed the hungry and for nearly 20 years they have been doing just that. Several downtown Lima churches saw a need for an intercity food pantry and came together to start CUP. On average, CUP provides at least three days’ worth of food to about 700 households a month. Last year they were able to provide nearly 60 thousand pounds of fresh produce, which their clients could take home to can, freeze or just share with neighbors and other family members. Their clients are grateful and blessed that the pantry is there to meet their nutritional needs.
Saint Mark's United Methodist Church Resource Center is providing a variety of help to the Lima community. Director Jesse Roark was determined that the Resource Center wouldn't be just another food pantry, but as a place to get a hand up, not just a handout. They put on job and career fairs, as well as, health and wellness fairs, as a way to get to the root of their clients’ problems and help them become self-sufficient. The food pantry has grown so much they now serve about 200 people a week. They say seeing the difference in the lives of others is the real measure of success.
Getting people where they need to go, is the mission of the Wheelhouse. The Christian bicycle cooperative provides and maintains bicycles for adults who may not be able to afford a car, so they can get to work or just get around. With the help of their volunteers, they provide on average 150 bikes to adults in need and repairs about 100 bicycles a year. Wheelhouse volunteers help their clients refurbish a bike and in return, they leave with a bike, lock, and helmet. After receiving grants, Wheelhouse was able to install three bike repair stations throughout the city. Besides adults, they are work with area agencies to help kids get bicycles and repair them.
Those are the finalists for the non-profit of the year.