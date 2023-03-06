Non-traditional students get some scholarship assistance from the Lima Rotary Club

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club handed out another round of scholarships to non-traditional students.
These students have taken a different route to higher education. Some have faced medical problems, others started families and then decided they wanted to go to college. But no matter what the circumstances may have been, the Lima Rotary wanted to assist these students in their future endeavors and the students are thankful.
"I have worked for 2 years as a mental health technician at a behavioral hospital. I just want to be able to provide a different level of care than what I can currently do in my position. The scholarship will really help as there's not really a lot of opportunities being 25 and trying to back to college," commented Adrian Zeigler, Rhodes State College's registered nurse
"This is something I have always wanted to do for quite some time. I've had health issues the last several years. I grew up with a lot issues and once I got older it got worse and this is kind of my passion for the medical field. I got diagnosed with a really rare genetic disease. So, I want to help others in the same circumstances," said Brittany Pitts, OSU Lima's Biology program.
The scholarship program has been around for 15 years and has awarded nearly 1,200 scholarships totaling $908,000.