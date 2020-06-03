Sausage Potato Soup by Misty Lee, Lima Senior High School culinary arts director

INGREDIENTS:
1 package Bob Evans zesty hot sausage
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 box of chicken broth
1 package frozen, cubed potatoes
1 pack of cream cheese
Salt
Pepper
Garlic salt (optional)
Onion (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
1) In skillet, brown sausage, adding salt, pepper, and garlic salt. Cook in the skillet the onion if you prefer it
2) Once sausage is browned put potatoes in crockpot, place on high. Drain the grease from sausage and pile on potatoes. Additionally add cream of chicken soup and chicken broth to crockpot
3) Let cook in crockpot on high with lid on for three and a half hours. Stirring once every half hour.
4) After three and a half hours add cream cheese to crockpot and let it cook for another 30-45 minutes with cover on high. Let the cream cheese melted.
5) Enjoy!