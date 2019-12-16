Smoked Paprika Aioli:
1/2 cup of mayo
1/4 cup of Greek yogurt
3/4 tsp smoked paprika
3/4 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp kosher salt
The flavor of this sauce will intensify as it sits. If you're in a pinch give it a couple of hours but if you have the time give it a day in the fridge.
Steak Fingers:
top sirloin, strip steaks or beef cubed steak
cut into 1/2 inch slices
Other ingredients:
Drakes crispy fry mix
2 eggs
Kosher salt
Black pepper
Garlic powder
Smoked paprika
Franks hot sauce
Buttermilk
Worcestershire sauce
vegetable oil
1. Slice New York strip steaks into thin strips about 1/2 inch wide and 3 to 4 inches long.
2. In a large bowl or gallon-size Ziploc bag, combine the buttermilk, Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons of the salt, and a teaspoon each of black pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder, then add the sliced steak. Let marinate for 2 hours in the fridge.
3. Combine flour, remaining salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika in a shallow dish.
4. Dip each piece of steak into the flour mixture and shake off any excess. Then dip them back into the buttermilk marinade. Then dredge the steak pieces again in the flour mixture and shake off excess flour.
5. Add enough vegetable oil to fill a large dutch oven or cast-iron skillet 1-2 inches deep. Heat over medium-high heat until the oil reaches 350 to 375 degrees F (use a thermometer to monitor temperature levels).
6. Work in batches to fry all of the steak pieces until golden brown outside and cooked through, about 1-2 minutes per side. Remove fried steak fingers to a plate lined with a paper towel to absorb excess oil. The finished finger steaks can be kept warm in a 200 degree F oven while you fry the remaining steak pieces.
7. In a medium bowl add mayo, greek yogurt, lime juice, and some zest, smoked paprika, cumin, and kosher salt and give it a whisk until incorporated.
8. Enjoy your hard work and don't forget to leave some out for Santa