North Middle School gives students a chance to contemplate the future by holding its very first career fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some Lima City School students got a chance to think about their future and how to reach it.
North Middle School held its very first career fair for 5th and 6th graders. The school is looking at more ways to explore the interests of the students and the best ways to guide them as they transition to high school. People and businesses talked to the students about future jobs and career opportunities. Some included Ohio Means Jobs, Lewis Family McDonalds, and North teachers, the school resources officer, and the school nurse.
"I think it is important for them to explore some of their interests, their likes, their dislikes," says Susie Linehan, North Middle School Counselor. "Kids are working, doing internships younger and younger. Lima Senior has an awesome Career Tech program. So, this really helps them figure out, as they go on what classes they want to take as they get into high school and what they want to do after."
Also with the career day, there was an open house for 4th graders that are coming to North next year, to see what the school is all about.