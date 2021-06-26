Northwest Ohio Amateur Radio Club trains for when disaster strikes

When disaster strikes, a local group of radio enthusiast are ready to help make sure the lines of communication stay open.

The Northwest Ohio Amateur Radio Club participated in a field day with around 30,000 HAM radio operators from around the world. The field day is always the fourth weekend in June and is run like it would during a natural disaster. Operators have four hours to get their antenna up, and everything needs to run off a generator, or battery or solar power. Once everything is up and running, they try and contact as many stations as possible from around the world using Morse Code.

“If there is a disaster, they can work to send messages, so families out of state, out of country know their family is fine,” says Sharon Martanello, Northwest Ohio Amateur Radio Club. “It is just a wonderful preparedness thing, and it’s the largest preparedness event that goes on in the United States.” Besides Lima, other operators in our area were practicing their skills in Van Wert and Kenton.

