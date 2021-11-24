Now that the leaves have fallen from the trees the City of Lima will begin leaf pick up Monday November 29th

Mother nature has finally let the trees drop their leaves and the city of Lima is gearing up for their leaf removal program.
Starting Monday city crews will be collecting leaves starting in the first ward. They will also hit the 4th, 5th and 6th wards in this round. They are asking residents to take time over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to rake leaves to the tree lawn.
Deputy Public Works Director Warner Roach adds, “Nothing else, just leaves. Please keep all other debris, bricks, sticks, anything else out of the leaf pile because that can damage our equipment.”
Again, leaf pick up in the 1st, 4th, 5th and 6th wards in the city of Lima will begin Monday November 29th.