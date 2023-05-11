Numerous seniors at Apollo Career Center honored for their hard work at awards ceremony

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Some Apollo Career Center seniors receive recognition for their hard work and walk away with scholarships to further their education.
Around 65 students took part in the annual awards ceremony. Some students were presented with awards for their accomplishments at the school, in community service, and in their chosen career fields. Some of the students received scholarships from the Apollo Foundation and from the school's business partners which they could further their education in the classroom or any other place they go.
"Students will be going into the military and will be able to continue their education in the military and what they plan to do post-military," says Nicholas Sammetinger, Principal. "And students that are going straight into the workforce and it's not just going straight into the workforce, but having the ability to learn the new skills and trades that allow for vertical movement within companies, which may include going back to the school. So it's the culmination of being next ready and the whole student."
The Apollo seniors will be ready to move on to their next challenge after they graduate on May 24th.