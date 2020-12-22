Nurse feels "part of history" as first vaccines are given at St. Rita's

It’s a historic day for Lima as vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic are being administered.
The saying goes, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, of the pandemic, with the COVID-19 vaccines. Well, the glare is bright in the eyes of the frontline workers of Mercy Health St. Rita’s. They received their first dose of the Moderna Vaccine, Tuesday morning.
Suzy Troyer was one of the first nurses to get her shot.
"It’s truly an honor," Troyer, an RN, said. "I do feel like I’m a part of history. I’m so proud of the work we’ve done here, (not) just at St. Rita’s, but what we’ve done with health care around the world fighting this pandemic. I always jokingly say, of all the things I thought I would live through, a pandemic was never one of them."
The hospital received their first shipment of 1,300 doses on Monday. Leadership has worked to answer questions so employees can make their own decision about being vaccinated.
They’ve created a prioritization list that aligns with CDC, state, and White House recommendations. The most exposed can go first, then down the line to support staff who don’t work with patients every day.
"Similar to the strategy on an airplane where you always put your own oxygen mask on before you help those around you, was to get this vaccine and to be able to inject and vaccinate those who are closest to the bed side," Dr. Matthew Owens said. "And then slowly step away from there, to cover our entire workforce."
As of Tuesday morning, no one has had any adverse effects. And everyone is monitored for 15 minutes after getting an injection. Troyer said she feels completely normal.
"It felt just like any other shot, like getting a flu shot," said Troyer. "No symptoms or anything. So, I have paperwork when I got my shot on how to report if I do have any symptoms, but so far so good."