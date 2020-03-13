Nursing homes thinking outside the box keeping residents in contact with loved ones

Area nursing homes and retirement communities have been working to keep their residents safe and healthy as the governor and Ohio Department of Health work to establish COVID-19 guidelines.
Most senior living facilities have closed their doors to visitors to prevent the spread of the virus to their residents and staff. This was not an easy decision for them as social activity is key for the seniors but they are looking outside the box for ways to keep their families connected.
HCF President Kerri Romes feels they have come up with a solution. “We’re trying to be creative in ways for them to continue to be in contact with their loved one. Facetime, Skype, obviously phone calls are available. We’re trying to figure out a way to be more creative so they can be in touch with their loved one because that is really important too. It’s really important for their mental health. It’s really important for quality of living.”
Inside the HCF facilities, it’s business as usual. Residents are still able to socialize amongst themselves.