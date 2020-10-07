Nutrien makes donation to Mercy Health-St. Rita's

Mercy Health-St. Rita's received a generous donation to invest in the future of medical care.
Nutrien, making a sizable investment in the future, presented a check of $100,000 Wednesday afternoon to go towards the Mercy Health Graduate Medical Education Center on the corner of Market and Collett Streets. The 48,000 square foot center is an investment by Mercy Health-St Ritas to develop crucial resources and address the forecasted shortage of practicing medical professionals in the future. This donation by Nutrien will further support that investment to the community.
Todd Sutton, Nutrien’s General Manager said, “We are really excited to support Mercy Health with the GME Center here. You know it’s going to have so many benefits for Lima. You know it’s really going to help improve the medical care. It’s going to help with some of the low-income families. You know the rural areas, and ultimately it is going to help bring doctors into this area where there is a growing need.”
The building is expected to be completed by spring of 2021.