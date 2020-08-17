Nutrien to invest $100 million into Lima plant

The Lima Rotary Club heard from Nutrien about a multi-million dollar project in the works at their plant.
The plant plans on starting their turnaround process soon, that means they'll be shutting down ammonia production so that they can perform maintenance on the plant and make improvements.
They'll be investing $100 million dollars into the Lima plant this go around, creating about 800 jobs for the project, something that's expected to be a big help to the economy in Lima.
"I don’t think there’s ever been a better time for us to bring folks in to town that are going to be here for a couple of months," said Russ Decker, special projects manager for Nutrien. "They’re going to stay in our hotels and our campgrounds, they’re going to eat in our restaurants and shopping in our grocery stores, so it should be really nice shot in the arm to the local economy."
Nutrien plans to shut down ammonia production starting at the end of this month and start it back up by October.