A long-time Lima business is helping people living in Allen County have a free designated driver on New Year’s Eve.

O’Conner McLaughlin Insurance joins Black and White for safe New Year’s Eve rides

O'Connor McLaughlin Insurance has teamed up with Black and White company to offer free rides back home from your new year's eve celebration.

O'Connor McLaughlin started this program back in the '70s to make the roads safer and the call you make could do just that.

The free rides will start around 8 pm on new year's eve and go until one a-m on new year's day.

Anyone living in Allen County can get a cab by calling Black and White at 419-222-6161

They will not take you to a party, the service will only to get back home safely after celebrating.