Obesity can impact a child's long term health

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - September is National Childhood Obesity Month. According to the CDC, obesity affects one in five children and adolescents here in the United States.
Doctors say rates of obesity have continued to rise over the last few decades. Some contributing factors may be due to lifestyle, environment, and genetics. It's important to get the health condition under control before it leads to long-term issues. For example, a child could go on to develop high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 diabetes. There are also psychological concerns. Doctors add a child could become depressed, socially isolated, or even face bullying or body shaming. When it comes to treatment, new guidelines were released earlier this year.
"What's interesting about the new guidelines is that still at the foundation are therapeutic lifestyle changes, namely nutrition counseling and an increase in physical activity. We know these are effective and one hundred percent safe," said Dr. Roy Kim, Cleveland Clinic.
With that being said, the guidelines also suggest offering certain weight loss medications and surgery, when medically necessary. To learn more, it's best to consult with your child's pediatrician.