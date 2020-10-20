October 20th local and state COVID numbers

Here is a look at our local COVID numbers for Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Mercer County has added 1 new death and Hancock County added 2 more and 35 new cases. Allen County increased 29 cases, Putnam County went up by 23, Mercer County 19, and Hardin County 13. Auglaize, Logan, and Van Wert counties all added 12 cases, Shelby 11 and Paulding 3.
As for statewide numbers, there were 8 new deaths and 2,015 new cases. Tuesday was a record number of hospitalizations with 216 and 36 patients were admitted to the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there have been 152,460 people recovered from the coronavirus.