October full of activities in Downtown Lima

Downtown Lima will be all a buzz during the month of October with a variety of events.
Starting this weekend, the annual Lantern Tours will be held by trolly and on foot. These have been a big success along with the Woodlawn Cemetery Tours. This year there will also be a Ghost Hunt through the Klaus Block and the Literacy Building. Downtown Lima Inc. says activities like these are important to bring attention to downtown.
Downtown Lima Inc. Executive Director Shaunna Basinger adds, “We’re focus on creating a downtown where individuals want to spend time, spend money and spend their lives. And preserving what Lima is and where we come from, which is where the historical tours come into place.”
These events along with a chicken barbeque dinner and car show on October 16th are fundraisers for the organization. You can find out more about all the events on their Facebook page.