October marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

75,411. That's the number of crashes since 2015 that the Ohio State Highway Patrol says have involved one or more drivers who were distracted.
The OSHP is joining five other state patrols to focus on distracted driving during the month of October.
They define distracted driving with three different elements: "There’s a cognitive distraction, a manual distraction, and a visual distraction," said Lt. Tim Grigsby with the Lima Post of the OSHP. "The cognitive distraction is obviously taking your mind off of what you’re doing, from the primary function of driving. The manual distraction would be taking your hands off the wheels, and the visual distraction would be taking your eyes off the road - texting, for instance, requires all three."
The efforts the highway patrol are making this month are just part of the ongoing work to identify issues and target distracted driving, like the safety corridors on I-75 and Elida Road in Lima.
AAA also urges drivers to pay attention on the roads. Their "Don't Drive Intoxicated, Don't Drive Intexticated" campaign was launched last year with the goal of improving road, vehicle and driver safety.
They recommend that drivers stay focused when behind the wheel and avoid setting things like GPS or sound systems while their vehicle is in motion.
Ultimately, it's going to be up to the driver themselves to avoid driving distracted. "What it really boils down to is personal responsibility; having enough discipline to not answer text messages, or go on Facebook, or whatever it is that you’re doing on your personal handheld device," said Lt. Grigsby.