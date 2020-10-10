A food event was held in order to help the Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus.
On Saturday, food trucks were parked in the parking lot of the Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus in order to offer fair food to anyone who stopped by.
Residents parked and then approached each food truck with their orders. In order to observe social distancing, residents returned to their vehicles after receiving their food.
The event was held in order to support the Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus future missions.
The food event will still be held on Sunday from 11AM - 6PM at the Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus Parking lot.
The Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus are located at 614 North Dixie Highway in Wapakoneta.