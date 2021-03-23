ODH: don't throw caution to the wind just yet when it comes to COVID

The chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health urges Ohioans to keep up on their COVID prevention measures.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted in the governor's press conference on Monday that Ohio is seeing more COVID variant cases. Currently there are 173, which is an uptick from the 32 variant cases that Ohio was seeing just two weeks ago.
The doctor used those variant cases as an example of why Ohioans shouldn't throw caution to the wind just yet.
"We are in the final stretch of the marathon, but we need to keep up our mask wearing and our distancing, even as more and more of us roll up our sleeves to get us vaccinated, and actually get us across that finish line," said Dr. Vanderhoff.
The Ohio Department of Health reported that around 24 percent of the state's population have started getting their vaccines.