Press Release from the Department of Higher Education: COLUMBUS, OH, August 31, 2023 – In response to an announcement made in the spring, Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) Chancellor Randy Gardner today named the first group of Ohio colleges, universities, and Ohio Technical Centers to earn the Ohio Reach Postsecondary designation for their efforts to support foster care-connected students.
The Ohio Reach Postsecondary designation is awarded to those campuses meeting criteria that depict their support of students with experience in foster care or kinship. Ohio Reach is a network of professionals, advocates, and students across Ohio determined to support former foster youth on their education journey. Ohio Reach, administered through the Ohio Children’s Alliance, provides resources to institutions of higher education, child welfare agencies, and foster care alumni enrolled in higher education to support their academic success.
“If they don’t have a trusted adult to help guide them, some foster-connected youth may be especially attracted to schools with the Ohio Reach Postsecondary Designation knowing that they’ll receive support, if needed,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This extra support and guidance could make a meaningful difference and help a student continue along a successful path to live their version of the American dream.”
“Ohio takes pride in offering diverse opportunities when it comes to higher education options, and in making those available to all students,” Chancellor Gardner said. “This designation, similar to our Collegiate Purple Star designation for military-connected students, recognizes those colleges, universities, and Ohio Technical Centers that go above and beyond to support those students with foster care connections.”
Campuses receiving the Ohio Reach Postsecondary designation are as follows:
Aultman College
Belmont College
Buckeye Hills Career Center
Canton City Career & Technical Center
Choffin Career and Technical Center
Clark State College
Cleveland State University
Collins Career Technical Center
Columbus City Adult Education
Columbus State Community College
Cuyahoga Community College
Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
Defiance College
Hocking College
Kent State University
Mahoning County Career and Technical Center
Miami University
Mid-East Career and Technical Centers
North Central State College
Ohio University
The Ohio State University
The Ohio State University – Mansfield Campus
Rhodes State College
Stark State College
The University of Akron
Washington County Career and Technical Center
Washington State Community College
Wright State University
The initial Ohio Reach Postsecondary announcement was made in May. Criteria for receiving the Ohio Reach Postsecondary designation, recommended by the Ohio Reach Coalition with input from alumni of care through the Ohio Youth Action Board, include:
- A designated campus liaison
- Champions in various campus departments
- The ability to connect students to resources (basic needs, food, housing)
- Community-building opportunities for students
- Targeted outreach to students, and efforts made to identify and support them
- Expanding the eligibility of on-campus services
- Staff training on working with alumni of foster care
- Succession/transition planning
- Data collection
- Mentorship
Additional criteria that are recommended, but not required, include year-round housing, career counseling, community leadership opportunities, and in-depth tutoring resources.
“Foster youth can face many challenges in their young lives,” said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder. “These institutions are providing stability and a pathway to success that will help lift foster youth and propel them into reaching their full potential.”
The designation takes effect immediately. More information about the Ohio Reach Postsecondary designation can be found at https://highered.ohio.gov/ohio-reach.