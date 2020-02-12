ODOT adapting to mild winter

For the most part this season, it's been pretty mild, and that's not necessarily a bad thing for the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Usually, when you think of ODOT and winter, you might think of plows and salting roads, and while they haven't completely avoided those things this year, the lack of major snowstorms and ice so far has led ODOT to get other kinds of work done.
"A lot of brush cutting this time of year; we’ve got some environmental restrictions that prevent us from doing tree cuttings during the summer months, so this it a really good time," said Chris Hughes, Deputy Director, ODOT District 1. "We've got drainage projects coming up, and other projects or we need to clear some brush and trees, so we can get that kind of work done."
The mild season has also meant that ODOT can cut back on the amount of salt that they use. ODOT District 1 released the amount of salt that they've used up to January 30th. This year, around 28,000 tons, last year - 58,000 tons. The combination of slightly warmer weather and less salt means this season fairly kind to the pavement and roads, which usually see a beating around this time of year.
"The freeze-thaw cycles that we have in our pavement and extreme cold is really hard on our pavement," said Hughes. "So when we have a winter like this, when we haven’t had as many of those freeze-thaw cycles, we haven’t had as much salt on the roads, we haven't seen those extreme cold temperatures - it’s a good thing."
Of course, the mild winter has stepped aside for a bit for the snow storm hitting our viewing area. Those with ODOT ask that drivers to be patient, be careful, and give their plows room to work.