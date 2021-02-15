ODOT and Allen County Engineer's Office prepare for several inches of snowfall

Hearing a forecast of several inches of snow can be daunting, especially when thinking of commuting to work after a large snowstorm.
But for the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Allen County Engineer's Office, it's just another workday in the winter.
Both agencies have been hard at work to prepare for the heavy snowfall, and are also ready to be out on the roads for the long haul. Workers with the Allen County ODOT garage will be pulling 12-hour shifts.
"We have 16 trucks on today and will rotate at 7 o'clock; we'll have another 16 to 17 trucks out there tonight," said Jason Hoschak, ODOT District 1 Transportation Administrator. "It takes some preparation to get everybody geared up for it. It’s been pretty mild up to this point, so the employees relatively speaking aren’t burnt out so to speak through the winter - but I have a feeling after this week they might be."
Not too far away, plows at the Allen County Engineer's Office were being stocked with plenty of salt and fuel to get ready for their shifts. One thing that might keep them out longer than they expect is the possible gusts that might drift up snow to well over a foot.
"The wind is going to be a big bearing factor on how long we’re out - if it’s just snowfall, we can clear that up in six to eight hours and have the roads open, but if the wind keeps blowing back in we could be out there for days," said Darren Leis, road superintendent for the Allen County Engineer's Office.
As with any winter weather affecting the roads, these agencies urge drivers to just be safe and take their time while out on the roadways.