ODOT begins work on a damaged overpass on Slabtown Road

The Ohio Department of Transportation is starting work on the Slabtown overpass after it was damaged on Tuesday night.
Those with ODOT say that the boom of a truck was not lowered all the way and struck the overpass over US 30. ODOT has closed both Slabtown Road and US 30 West between Beaverdam and SR 65 as they begin work.
The goal is to remove part of the damaged bridge deck and beam from the overpass within the next few days. As of now, ODOT does not have an estimate on the cost of the damage and are focusing on keeping drivers safe.
"Our initial assessments are really based on safety - we’re just trying to make sure that the situation is safe for the traveling public," said Chris Hughes, deputy director for ODOT District 1. "That’s what caused us to close Slabtown Road and take the actions that we are, just to make sure with that kind of damage that we don’t have anything that’s going to cause any dangerous situation."
ODOT hopes to have US 30 back open in the next few days, but expect Slabtown Road to be closed for a few months.