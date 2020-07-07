ODOT crews finding ways to beat the heat while fixing roadways

On a 90 degree day, you might step outside and start sweating in a couple of minutes. Now imagine working under the sun for a couple of hours.
In the middle of summer, Ohio Department of Transportation crews work to keep roadways intact. This particular job has taken two days.
"You’re soaking wet by an hour into it and you’re sweaty," Ron Leffel said, transportation administrator for ODOT. "Yup, pretty much drenched."
This crew has worked on a 6.5 mile chip and seal project on St. Rt. 697, south of Delphos. It involves laying liquid asphalt, covered by a layer of stone and compacted.
With continuous hot days, this crew made the decision to adjust their schedule. One way to beat the heat.
"We start a little earlier," Leffel said. "We try to start at 6:30 or 7 (a.m.). And try to get ahead—we try to be done by a little bit after noon if we can. If everything goes right, so we can get out of the real heat of the day."
Of course days like this warrant extra bottles of water and Gatorade. And it’s not all bad for the workers. Most of the trucks in use have air conditioning or at the very least a canopy to provide some shade.
"We try to take breaks if we can," Leffel said. "It’s hard to do on a chip seal because it’s continually moving. So we don’t get as many breaks as we like."
This particular ODOT group has a few more routes during the week to chip and seal. And sometimes a lot of time under the sun can take a toll on you after those work hours.
"You’re just ready to sit down, relax, and then you pretty much drink quite a bit to catch up, make up for what you lost all day," Leffel said.
Leffel says the employees come in knowing what to expect. It’s the same if they were plowing snow in freezing temperatures.
"We’re out here trying to do a job," said Leffel. "Be patient with us. We’re just trying to make the road better and safer for them."
Leffel also reminds drivers to slow down and move over in construction areas.