ODOT decides on one lane roundabouts for two intersections on Route 309

The Ohio Department of Transportation has made a decision on two intersections that were found on Gov. DeWine's 150 dangerous intersections list.

One lane roundabouts will be the solution at the intersections of State Route 309 and Napoleon Road and 309 and Thayer Road. After using a consultant and hearing from the public, the ODOT deputy director said this provides the best safety benefit. The project in total will cost $4.5 million, but it will not start until 2022. For some people who have expressed displeasure with roundabouts, ODOT will be providing educational material on the use of them.

"The only purpose of these projects is to improve safety and there just was not another option out there that showed the expected safety benefits of what roundabouts do," Chris Hughes said, deputy director of ODOT District 1. "They've been put in other places in the state, other places in the country. There's over 10,000 roundabouts in the United States now. And so, they're proven."

ODOT is in the process of bringing in a consultant to assess the intersection of Thayer Road and U.S 30.

 

