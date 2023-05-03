ODOT employees from 8 counties take part in annual Roadeo contest

WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - ODOT drivers from 8 counties battle it out during the company's annual Roadeo event.
Employees of the Ohio Department of Transportation were given the opportunity to showcase their skills as equipment operators. To win the contest operators were required to maneuver a truck and loader through a series of obstacle courses designed to mimic what they may encounter on the job. Employees from Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot Counties were eligible to participate. The winners of today's Roadeo will advance to the state competition this fall.
"As they run through the truck or the loader, there are ways to score points. Some by avoiding hitting certain obstacles. If they hit the obstacle they'll lose points. Others, if they hit a target or knock a block of a cone, for example, that they're supposed to do they can score points that way. So, it all adds up to a total score and that's how we determine our winners," said Chris Hughes, district deputy director.
Each of the painted plow blades was done by students from area high schools that participated in the Paint the Plow contest. An ODOT choice and people's choice winner will be announced on May 31st.
Update from ODOT: Here are the results of District 1’s 2023 Truck & Loader Roadeo which was held today Wednesday, May 3.
45 total Highway Technician participants
34 participants in the Truck
41 Participants in the Loader
Truck Overall (2300 total possible points)
Winner – Tom Mellinger, Hancock County with a score of 1910
Runner Up – Michael Mulvaine, Wyandot County with a score of 1900
Alternate – Dylan Neff, Wyandot County with a score of 1855
Loader Overall (2300 total possible points)
Winner – John Rinker, Hancock County with a score of 2225
Runner Up – Wyatt Price, Hancock County with a score of 2100
Alternate – Todd Utrup, Van Wert County with a score of 2075
District Team Champion (Top 2 Truck scores & Top 2 Loader scores by Work Unit)
Winner – Hancock County with a Team Score of 8080