Safety improvements are one step closer to being constructed for a deadly intersection on U-S 30.
Allen County Commissioners approving the petition submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation District one to close North Cool Road and Mayberry Road at the interstate. The request is part of major overhaul to make improvements at Thayer and 30 which has seen multiple fatal crashes over the years. That intersection is in between Cool and Mayberry. The closures are for safety reasons.
Chris Hughes, Deputy Director District One explains, “In order to ensure that the traffic doesn’t just move to one of those adjacent intersections. We wanted to take action to close those off to U.S. 30 as well.”
The north side of Mayberry will remain open. ODOT has just completed their public comment period and are heading into detailed design. The 2-million-dollar project is expected to get underway next summer.